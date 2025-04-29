What’s behind 'locked door' at Darley Dale Methodist Church?
However during her Sunday message Reverend Ann Anderson used the newly appeared ‘locked door’ as a theme, ‘Don’t let doubt or a ‘locked door’ stop you getting on with life.’
BUT what actually behind the locked door in the church? WELL - come along on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 there is a celebration for the opening of the new extension .
There will be stalls, food and crafts together with something ‘magical’ for children alongside a bouncy castle.
SO - make a date to find out what’s behind ‘the locked door’ at Darley Dale Methodist Church
Watch this space for more details.