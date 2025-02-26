West Park Leisure Centre re-opens after successful £200,000 gym revamp

West Park Leisure Centre, operated by Parkwood Leisure, has unveiled a £200k refurbishment of its gym facilities as a part of a £1.3m investment, in partnership with Erewash Borough Council, to enhance local leisure services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new gym now features Life Fitness equipment, including advanced cardio and resistance machines, an upgraded functional training area and improved flooring throughout. Members can also take advantage of new interactive workout technology, allowing them to track progress and personalise their fitness experience via the Life Fitness Connect app.

Councillor Jose Hare, Lead Member for Health and Wellbeing, added: "Investing in West Park Leisure Centre demonstrates our commitment to providing modern, accessible fitness facilities for residents. This refurbishment is just one step in ensuring that our leisure centres continue to serve the community for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glen Hall, Managing Director for Parkwood Leisure, said: "The new equipment marks a significant improvement, providing members with an upgraded fitness experience and new digital features through the Life Fitness app. Our partnership with the Council continues to strengthen, ensuring that we deliver high-quality leisure facilities for the people of Erewash."

West Park Leisure Centre

As a part of a continued investment into its members, alongside refurbished physical spaces, members at West Park Leisure Centre can now also get access to HealthHero virtual GP and the ARVRA wellness platform, alongside an array of nutritional support.

To explore the upgraded facilities and membership options, visit West Park Leisure Centre.