'We’re proud to be part of a community' Chesterfield schools celebrate manufacturing in the town

Over 100 students from five schools got an exciting behind-the-scenes look at Chesterfield’s leading manufacturers as part of the first large-scale National Manufacturing Day event in Derbyshire.

Organised as part of the Made in Chesterfield Festival with support from the Work-wise Foundation, Destination Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire Council, the event coincided with Make UK’s nationwide open house on 25 September, when manufacturers across the UK opened their doors to students, communities and the public.

Pupils from The Bolsover School, Tupton Hall, Parkside Community School, Springwell Community College and Early Life Enterprise visited United Cast Bar, CBE+, Heraeus Electro-Nite (UK) Ltd, Penny Engineering and Weightron Bilanciai Ltd.

The day included factory tours, hands-on workshops, and an Innovation Challenge in the morning, with students presenting their ideas at Barrow Hill Roundhouse in the afternoon. Participants discovered a variety of manufacturing processes, as well as insights into engineering, design, and project management.

Event organiser, David Beet from United Cast Bar Ltd, said: “National Manufacturing Day is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the creativity and innovation happening right here in Chesterfield and Derbyshire. It’s inspiring to see young people so engaged and excited about the career possibilities in manufacturing.”

Nick Catt, Managing Director at Weightron Bilanciai Ltd and board member for Destination Chesterfield, added: "Here in Chesterfield, we’re proud to be part of a community that not only makes world-class products but also invests in the next generation of talent. Events like the Innovation Challenge for National Manufacturing Day demonstrate to young people that manufacturing isn’t just about machines, but also about ideas and collaboration. It was fantastic to see so many schools taking part and businesses opening their doors and minds to inspire tomorrow’s engineers and creators. What a great way to launch this year's Made in Chesterfield Festival."

National Manufacturing Day celebrates the diversity of UK manufacturing.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, Cllr Jayne Barry, said, “This is a great opportunity for our next generation of innovators to get hands-on with employers, opening new doors and insights into the world of work.”

The Made in Chesterfield Festival runs until the end of October, providing young people with the opportunity to learn more about manufacturing and engineering careers in Chesterfield.