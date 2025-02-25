Residents on the street – Edinburgh Road, Newbold – say the debris began growing “well before” the pandemic however over five years on it remains a blight on their health and safety.

Photos show what appears to be discarded cupboard doors, rubble and broken paving slabs, broken drawers, wardrobes, pallets and vehicle wheels stacked up in an ugly mess to the front and side of the house.

It is understood people from the area have been calling on the council to deal with the hideous-looking scrap for years, reporting rats and other vermin crawling among its contents.

People living nearby say the privately-owned property has been targeted with vandalism and squatters occupying it. Chesterfield Borough Council bosses say multiple neighbours have complained about the property and “enforcement action” is in progress.

One resident who wanted to remain anonymous said: “Accumulated waste is now obstructing access points around the front, side, and rear of the property, thereby posing significant environmental and safety risks.

"It is crucial that measures are implemented to ensure the site is adequately maintained and cleared of waste to protect the health and safety of the residents.”

Councillor Martin Stone, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for Climate Change, Planning and Environment, said: “We have received several complaints regarding waste at a privately owned property on Edinburgh Road. Our officers are looking into these complaints and are progressing enforcement action - it would therefore be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins added: “I was recently made aware of this situation and visited the property last week to have a look at the problem and take photos. I have written to the Senior Environmental Health Officer at CBC to request that urgent enforcement action is taken. I have also been provided with the owner's details and will contacting him directly. Please be assured that I will continue to pursue this until action is taken to clear up the mess.”

