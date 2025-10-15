Warm Homes Local Grant launched to help Amber Valley residents cut energy bills

Hundreds of Amber Valley households could soon see their energy bills fall thanks to a new fully funded scheme helping to make homes warmer, more comfortable and cheaper to run.

Funded by the Government, the Warm Homes Local Grant could help residents save up to £550 a year from solid wall insulation, £420 from cavity wall insulation, £390 from loft insulation and £610 from solar panels.

Delivered by Amber Valley Borough Council in partnership with the not-for-profit Marches Energy Agency (MEA) through its Warmer Derby and Derbyshire service, the scheme brings together a range of energy-saving measures under one simple grant for the first time.

Residents could benefit from insulation for walls, floors and lofts, new windows and doors, draught-proofing, heating upgrades, smart controls, solar panels, solar batteries and air-source heat pumps. These improvements can make homes easier and cheaper to heat while reducing energy waste.

The scheme is open to owner-occupiers, private landlords and private renters with their landlord’s consent. Landlords can have their first property fully funded, with a 50% contribution needed for any additional homes.

Councillor Matt Allwood, Cabinet Member for Housing and Climate Change at Amber Valley Borough Council, said: “We know how challenging energy costs have been for local households, which is why this scheme is such an exciting opportunity. It gives residents the chance to make their homes warmer, more comfortable and cheaper to run — all at no cost to them.

“Many homes in Amber Valley lose heat through older walls, roofs and windows, but by improving energy efficiency, we can help families save money while reducing carbon emissions. These upgrades really make a difference, so I’d encourage anyone who thinks they might be eligible to get in touch and take advantage of this fantastic offer.”

To qualify, homes must be privately owned and have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating below C.

This week, Amber Valley Borough Council will write directly to around 2,500 households in the borough identified as having lower EPC ratings, inviting them to apply. However, anyone meeting the criteria can apply directly, whether they receive a letter or not.

The Warm Homes Local Grant is part of the Midlands Net Zero Hub, which works with local authorities to support households most in need. The national programme builds on earlier schemes such as the Local Authority Delivery (LAD) and Home Upgrade Grant (HUG), which were delivered in previous years. Its focus has shifted from national carbon-reduction targets to tackling fuel poverty, helping residents manage the cost of living while still contributing to wider energy goals.

The scheme runs from April 2025 to April 2028.

Residents can check their eligibility by completing a short online form on the Council’s website at www.ambervalley.gov.uk/warmhomegrant, or by calling 0800 677 1332 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm) or emailing [email protected] for free, independent advice and support.

Applications are open now, and funding is limited, so residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to take advantage of this fully funded offer.