Warm-hearted Netherthorpe sixth former takes to the skies in memory of former pupil

A warm-hearted student at Netherthorpe School in Derbyshire has jumped 15,000 feet from a plane to raise money for a charity helping save lives.

Lyla Sears-Piccavey, 17, did her daring feat in aid of Asthma + Lung UK after the school’s former pupil Jordan Smitheman died last year of an asthma attack while in the car being rushed to hospital.

His death at the age of only 25 led his grieving family to campaign for free inhalers.

Lyla said the school and wider Chesterfield community had been deeply shocked by Jordan’s death at such a young age, and she was determined to try and raise money for a charity helping others to breathe.

Lyla doing her sky dive

When surprised by her grandparents who had booked the sky dive for her, she opted to complete the jump in aid of Asthma + Lung UK.

She said: “I had mentioned a couple of years ago that I wanted to do a sky dive. I’ve always been a thrill seeker.”

Lyla said nerves began to kick in on the plane ascent but the jump itself had been a fabulous experience.

“When I was sailing through the sky, it was a really good feeling!” she said.

Sue West, pastoral support manager at Netherthorpe School Sixth Form, said: “I think what Lyla has done is amazing. It’s something I wouldn’t dream of doing! I’m really proud of her. It shows bravery and it’s not something everybody would do.”

Lyla had set herself the modest target of £100 with her sky dive but has smashed through that by raising £715 for Asthma + Lung UK.

She said she would like to see free inhalers made available to people and to raise awareness of the dangers of asthma. “When Jordan died it was a big shock to everyone,” she said. “It affected many in this community – especially that he died at such a young age. I was aware that people can die of an asthma attack, but I never realised how common it is.”

The school has thanked everyone who donated money to Lyla’s sky dive. The fundraising link is here: www.gofundme.com/f/lylas-skydive-for-asthma-and-lung-uk

Anyone collecting their GCSE results this year who is interested in joining Lyla at Netherthorpe School Sixth Form can drop into the school between 11am to 2pm with their results on Thursday August 22.