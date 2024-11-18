Walton Hospital’s Community Diagnostic Centre: Your chance to find out more, shape our services and have your say!
Groundworks are currently taking place at the Walton Hospital site, in preparation for the purpose-built centre, which will see the CDC become one of four diagnostic hubs located in the region.
CDCs are ‘one-stop shops’ designed to provide an easier and altogether better patient experience by having a host of diagnostic facilities and services in one place. Where previously some diagnostic procedures needed to be completed in different locations and at different appointment times, there is now greater flexibility and options for patients – including tests completed under ‘one roof’ and closer to patients’ homes: reducing the need for travel and providing improved access.
At the event, you’ll learn about the services available at CDCs, both now and in the future, and the positive impact they have already had on our hospital and communities. You will also be able to find out the latest news and updates about our programme in Derbyshire, including our second centre in North East Derbyshire, located at Whitworth Hospital in Darley Dale, Matlock.
The event is open for all to attend - including patients, visitors, members of the public and colleagues.
- Walton Hospital (Whitecotes Lane, Chesterfield, S40 3HW)Thursday, 28 November between 11am and 2pm.
The event will take place in the newly refurbished Dining Room, which is signposted from the main reception.
Disabled parking spaces are located near the entrance to the Peter McCarthy Suite. There is free car parking at Walton Hospital, and light refreshments will be served.
There’s no need to book - just turn up!
The event is being hosted by Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust.