Walk this Christmas for the Chesterfield's only telephone befriending service

Grab your favourite Christmas jumper and get walking for Brightlife

We all know that for many people, Christmas can be a lonely time, but with your help, Brightlife volunteers will be on hand to make a friendly telephone call this Christmas to people who may not have family and friends.

This year, Brightlife are asking people to join them in their Facebook Christmas Walking Challenge Appeal, and raise money to help give the best present ever.

Grab your favourite Christmas jumper and for 12 days between 1st and 24th December, walk just one mile a day.

Take part in Brightlife's Christmas Walking Challenge

Take your dog, the kids, walk with your friends, colleagues, or walk by yourself. However you go, know that each £ you raise will help provide a telephone lifeline for people in desperate need.

The little things that we all take for granted are often missing with vulnerable older people and each telephone call made will bring so much joy.

To get involved, head over to Brighltife Facebook page and set up your challenge page today: www.facebook.com/photo

The Telephone Befriending Service is a community based telephone befriending & support service which provides a link to a trained volunteer up to three times a week.

It's a free service for older people who are socially isolated or lonely. The befriending service line offers a friendly chat with someone who can summon help if it is required. ​

The service can also be a way of helping an older person in a crisis e.g. someone recently bereaved, feeling depressed and unsure about the future, by giving emotional support.

For more information on the service, go to www.brightlife.charity