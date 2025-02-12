Volunteers at Derbyshire home showcase creative flair by creating handmade cards to raise funds
Berys Gillott and Kay Pirnie have made an assortment of cards to raise funds for the homes amenities fund.
They have prepared cards for all types of celebrations as well as some with no messages so the buyer can choose the message.
Berys and Kay pay for all the equipment used to prepare the cards, despite the home wanting to support them.
The prices for the cards vary from 50p to £2 depending on the details. All the proceeds will go towards the amenities fund, from which trips and activities will be arranged.
MHA Maple Leaf House provides nursing dementia care for 48 residents.
Sheila Fowkes, activities coordinator said: “The idea started following a resident's family meeting. Berys and Kay then went away, bought the essentials they required and started making the cards.They prepare all the cards at home and bring them in when they are made.
"So far they have made more than 50 cards, all with different designs and messages on them. The money raised will go towards the homes amenities fund and we are hoping to keep this going and turn it into a regular activity.
“We are very grateful to both Berys and Kay for their support and using their own time to prepare the cards for us.”
To purchase a card, come to the reception at MHA Maple Leaf House, Kirk Close, Ripley, DE5 3RY.