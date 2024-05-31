Volunteer celebrations for Crich Glebe Community Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers are invaluable and an integral part of a thriving community – is the key message from Crich Glebe Community Centre, as it announces plans for Volunteer Week 2024, Monday 3rd to Sunday 9th June.

With just a small team of dedicated staff, Crich Glebe knows their true value all too well. Headed by a loyal committee of Trustees and supported by a committed group of volunteers, the Community Centre in the heart of Crich is able to support residents, promoting wellness and healthy living, hosting live shows, and delivering a range of activities and events.

Looking ahead to Volunteers Week, which celebrates the amazing contributions volunteers make to UK communities, Centre Manager Grace Tomlinson said

“We are grateful for our wonderful volunteers every day and this special week offers a great opportunity to publicly thank and celebrate them.

This year we’ll be turning to social media to celebrate our volunteers, showcasing them and their contribution to our centre and the wider community. Our aim is to highlight to anyone considering volunteering, how invaluable volunteers are and how rewarding it is to be one. Our week of activities will conclude with a special thank you evening, where we will bring together our volunteers, staff and trustees for a party to celebrate them and their contribution to our Community Centre.”

Crich Glebe will be kicking off Volunteers Week, with a Community Engagement Event, which will take place on Wednesday 5th June, 6-9pm – providing an opportunity for residents from Crich and surrounding areas to meet local organisations, charities and clubs. A fantastic way to promote your organization, or to discover all the exciting things happening in the area. Have your say. Help to shape activities at Crich Glebe and in the Parish.