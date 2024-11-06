Visitors flock to Cathedral Quarter Hotel after new owners take over

New management at one of Derby’s major hotels has revealed that business is “extremely good” since they bought it in May.

The owners of the Cathedral Quarter Hotel, Lavendish Leisure, say guest bookings are up, and most rooms are sold out at the weekend.

Hotelier Isuru Akalanka, the newly appointed operations manager, said that Lavendish Leisure is enjoying putting its stamp on the Grade II-listed Cathedral Quarter Hotel on St Mary’s Gate, and is determined to make it a top destination for visitors to Derby.

He flew in from Sri Lanka to take up his role and says the best way to learn about a hotel is to live there – so he’s moved in!

Isuru said: “I’m staying at the hotel right now because I need to be here to oversee everything. When I start running a new hotel, I like to move in for a while. It is what I do, and it works for me.

“In the beginning, the hotel was very quiet but there were quite a few things that needed our attention behind the scenes. I also had to recruit a team of staff and find some top chefs. Four months later, I can report that we are fully booked most weekends, and this is significant for us. When the hotel is busy with guests and there is laughter in the bar, the whole place comes to life.”

Speaking about the acquisition in May, Rashmi Dedigama, said: “We are fully aware that the hotel was once a jewel in Derby’s crown, and it is our intension to do everything we can to put the Cathedral Quarter Hotel back on the map.

“It is such an iconic building that oozes sophistication and luxury, and we want to celebrate its unique personality.

“Derby needs a boutique hotel like the Cathedral Quarter Hotel, and we are working extremely hard behind the scenes. Peter and I have a portfolio of hotel, but we are excited about this one!”

The Cathedral Quarter Hotel has 38 individually designed ensuite bedrooms, a stunning function room for events like weddings, live gigs and corporate celebrations, and two bars – Bar 16 and Bogart’s Lounge Bar.

The Victorian property was originally built in the 19th century and previously served as a police station and a council headquarters.

Isuru said: “Everyone knows that the late Queen Elizabeth II dined at the hotel in 2010,” he said. “But wouldn’t it be wonderful if, one day, the King decided to visit us?

“The hotel is stunning, and we really want to celebrate everything we have here. We know it will take time but right now we are enjoying an extremely busy period.”

Isuru said: “We still have an old police cell in the hotel and there are tunnels underground which were used to get to the neighbouring Magistrates’ Court. I am pleased to say that a lot of the original décor remains in the boutique hotel, like the impressive marble and alabaster lobby and the ornate plaster ceilings and oak-frame windows in the Opulence restaurant.

“It is a wonderful hotel, and I am determined and delighted to breathe new life into it. We have a lot of plans for the Cathedral Quarter Hotel, which will include some live music events and themed nights.”