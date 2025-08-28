Victoria Centre announces three winners of Heroes of Nottingham campaign

Victoria Centre, Nottingham’s premier shopping destination, has crowned Laura Spies, Nick Ahemd and Mark Avison as the three winners of its “Heroes of Nottingham” summer campaign – a celebration of everyday individuals making an extraordinary impact on the local community.

Laura, has been recognised for her unwavering dedication to giving back to the community. Over the past year, she’s supported local charities like John Eastwood Hospice and Footprints, joined charity football matches and donated Easter Eggs to children in need.

She has also raised £600 for Cancer Research UK through the Race for Life. Recently crowned Miss Nottinghamshire Great Britain, Laura’s ongoing kindness and commitment to fundraising have made her a true local inspiration.

Heroes of Nottingham Winners

Nick’s nomination stood out for his long-standing commitment to grassroots football. A lifelong Burton Joyce resident, Nick now coaches the same youth team he once played for, helping young players grow in confidence and skill.

Over the past year he's led the team to two league victories, raised vital funds for the club, and helped organise community events to bring people together.

Mark was nominated for his years of tireless community service. From running food banks and helping the homeless, to supporting families through personal tragedy, Mark has shown an unwavering commitment to Sherwood and the wider city.

He is also a Clean Champion, health and wellbeing advocate, and a key figure in local safety and neighbourhood support.

As winners, Laura, Nick and Mark received a £250 gift card for a retailer of their choice at Victoria Centre, a professional photoshoot inside John Lewis’s Style Studio, and a touch of beauty and skincare services offered by Allertons, Charlotte Tilbury and Clarins in John Lewis. The three winners have also had a starring role in the centre’s summer campaign – appearing across digital screens and social media.

Laura Spies, said: “It’s such an honour to be recognised like this. I love giving back and doing what I can for the community but never expect anything in return, so this means a lot to me. Representing Nottingham has been such a privilege – it's a fabulous city with fabulous people!”

Nick Ahmed, said: “Coaching these kids and being part of the club that shaped me is already its own reward, so to be recognised like this is incredibly humbling. I’m proud to represent grassroots sports in Nottingham”

Mark Avison said: “I’ve always believed in stepping up when people need help. To be recognised by my own community like this is a real honour. I’m proud to be part of the Nottingham community and grateful for this moment.”

Nigel Wheatley, Centre Director at Victoria Centre commented:“Laura, Nick and Mark all truly embody the spirit of this campaign. They all have a huge impact on the community, and are passionate, selfless and dedicated to making Nottingham a better place. Our winners are brilliant examples of of the local heroes we wanted to shine a light on.”