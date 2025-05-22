Vets save Derbyshire puppy's life after complex surgery for rare condition

Specialist vets have been thanked for saving a puppy’s life after her spleen and stomach ended up in her chest due to rare birth defect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six-month-old Irish Setter Ginny was playing in the garden when she suddenly lay down on the grass and refused to move.

Owners Samantha and Paul Barber, from Chesterfield in Derbyshire, had to carry Ginny back inside and took her to their local vets. There, surgeons discovered Ginny’s stomach and spleen had moved into the chest cavity and she required emergency surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was quickly transferred to Linnaeus-owned Paragon Veterinary Referrals, in Wakefield, with her vet so concerned for the small pup that he accompanied her on the one-hour journey.

Ginny is back to full health.

On arrival at Paragon, Ginny was in shock and was rushed straight into the operating theatre under the care of soft tissue surgeons David Barker and Davide Malucelli.

She was diagnosed with congenital pleuroperitoneal diaphragmatic hernia, a rare birth defect which results in the abdominal organs moving into the chest cavity through a defect in the diaphragm.

The surgeons operated to move the stomach and spleen back into the correct positions before repairing the hernia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David, a diplomate of the European College of Veterinary Surgeons and an RCVS-recognised specialist in small animal surgery, said: “Ginny was in a critical condition when she arrived at Paragon, and we rushed her in for immediate, life-saving surgery.

Puppy Ginny is back enjoying life after surgery at Paragon Veterinary Referrals to treat a rare birth defect.

“The stomach and spleen had herniated through the diaphragm into the thoracic cavity. The stomach was also distended and causing respiratory issues for Ginny.”

Davide, a resident of the European College of Veterinary Surgeons, added: “We managed to move the organs back into their rightful place and repair the hernia. To try to prevent further issues, the stomach was also secured to the abdominal wall through a procedure called gastropexy.”

Owner Samantha said: “Ginny went from waking up as a normal, bouncy puppy in the morning to needing life-saving surgery by the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While Ginny was being transferred we received a call from David, the surgeon at Paragon. He went through everything in detail and in the most compassionate way.

“It was naturally the most stressful and worrying day. However, everyone involved with Ginny’s care was incredible, so calm and supportive.”

After a critical 24 hours in recovery, Ginny began to improve and two days after the operation she was well enough to go home.

Samantha added: “When we picked Ginny up we were surprised at how well she seemed after becoming so ill. Her recovery went smoothly despite her being an excitable young puppy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you saw Ginny today you would have no idea she had undergone major surgery. She is back to her normal, happy, bouncy self and full of life and energy.

“A huge thanks to everyone at Paragon. We were treated with kindness and compassion throughout and their care for Ginny was first class.”