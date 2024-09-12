Veteran Community Hub coming to Chesterfield

From October 1st Stand to Derbyshire Veteran Community Services (STDVCS) are increasing their presence in Chesterfield and expanding into new accessible premises in the town centre, offering a “Veteran Community Hub” to the Veterans of Derbyshire and their families. This can be found opposite Iceland in the Vicar Lane shopping centre.

STAND to DVCS is dedicated to Derbyshire’s Ex-Forces community and their families. The project differs from generic support services by providing a tailored longer-term programme to our Ex- Armed Forces community throughout Derbyshire; Drop into our Hub and talk to a dedicated ex armed forces worker or volunteer.

We will be able to offer a cuppa, a chat and a friendly ear, if it’s a pension enquiry, welfare support, housing, signposting or a referral into our specialised alcohol treatment service, we can help! We can provide 1:1 support and using our extensive resources for Veterans/family members, can put you in touch with veteran specific organisations that are there to help. Let us do the work for you.

Our veterans face an array of challenges from deployment to resettlement; the risk of injury, being away from loved ones and upon returning from serving, adjustment back into civilian life. Different coping mechanisms, some healthy some not so healthy are often used during these difficult times.

Veteran Community Hub, Vicar Lane, Chesterfield

Although 1,000s of veterans need assistance with the issues they may face, many do not receive treatment or support.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call in at our Veteran Community Hub, Vicar Lane, Chesterfield. No matter how big or small your problem may seem we are here for you. If we can’t help, we will know someone who can, so drop in at the Hub or call our Veteran Information Point line and get support today. Tel 01246 959333.

We have your back! Together we are stronger.