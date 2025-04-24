Veteran Community Hub at Vicar Lane receives new funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, Chesterfield is delighted that funding has been provided by the Armed Forces Covenant Trust to support the Veteran Community Hub (VCH).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to funding secured through to March 2026, the VCH will continue to operate from its home at Vicar Lane, ensuring ongoing support and services for the community

Since opening for a trial period from October 2024 until December 2024, the VCH proved to be very popular and was embraced by the Veteran community. Since opening the doors over 500 veterans and their family members have accessed the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visits have ranged from just wanting a cuppa and a chat to referrals into more specialised treatments such as alcohol addiction, loneliness, and isolation to recovery activities. Support has also been provided including pension enquiries, welfare support, housing, signposting.

Veteran Community Hub

Veterans face an array of challenges from deployment to resettlement; the risk of injury, being away from loved ones and upon returning from serving, adjustment back into civilian life. Although thousands of veterans need assistance with the issues they may face, many do not receive treatment. If someone is struggling, then they should call in at the Veteran Community Hub.

Jane Lawther, Stand To Derbyshire Veteran Community Services said,“It’s fantastic that we have this opportunity to be in the town centre of Chesterfield and we are thrilled to be able to continue to help veterans”

Shaun Brown, Centre Manager, Vicar Lane said, “We are delighted that we have been able to assist Stand To in having a high street location for the Stand To Veterans Hub here at Vicar Lane Shopping Centre. This is something I am passionate about not only as a veteran but also as a member of the Board of Trustees for DAAS and Stand To. We hope that our local veterans will continue to come and visit; whether for a chat or specific support”.

For further details please visit

#ThriveTogetherMidlands