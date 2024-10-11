Vans and volunteers sought for charity tree recycling scheme this Christmas
From the 7 to 9 January 2025, the hospice will be collecting real Christmas trees for recycling after the festive period, in return for a donation to the charity. Volunteers with vans collect trees from driveways and bring them to designated recycling points across Southern Derbyshire and neighbouring areas of Nottinghamshire.
Vans or tippers, of Transit size or larger, are required to help the collection. Businesses, families, or community groups with access to these are encouraged to get in touch and provide support.
Vic Rocca, Treetops Key Events Relationships Manager, said: “Treecycling collections are really fun and can help blow off the cobwebs following the festive feasting period.
“Volunteers who can offer a day’s help or even a few hours will make a massive difference in collecting all the trees registered over the festive period.
“The proceeds raised from Treecycling helps us to care for even more patients and their families across the local community.
Interested in volunteering? Please contact Vic Rocca at Treetops on [email protected] or call 0115 949 1264.
Treetops Hospice, the leading end-of-life care charity in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.
Treetops Hospice is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need. The charity welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate
