Vans and volunteers sought for charity tree recycling scheme this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vans and volunteers are needed to join Treetops Hospice efforts as the end-of-life charity’s tree recycling scheme returns this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the 7 to 9 January 2025, the hospice will be collecting real Christmas trees for recycling after the festive period, in return for a donation to the charity. Volunteers with vans collect trees from driveways and bring them to designated recycling points across Southern Derbyshire and neighbouring areas of Nottinghamshire.

Vans or tippers, of Transit size or larger, are required to help the collection. Businesses, families, or community groups with access to these are encouraged to get in touch and provide support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vic Rocca, Treetops Key Events Relationships Manager, said: “Treecycling collections are really fun and can help blow off the cobwebs following the festive feasting period.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Pexels

“Volunteers who can offer a day’s help or even a few hours will make a massive difference in collecting all the trees registered over the festive period.

“The proceeds raised from Treecycling helps us to care for even more patients and their families across the local community.

Interested in volunteering? Please contact Vic Rocca at Treetops on [email protected] or call 0115 949 1264.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treetops Hospice, the leading end-of-life care charity in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.

Treetops Hospice is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need. The charity welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate