Valley Lodge Care Home reaches finals of Darley Dale in Bloom with stunning resident-led garden

The garden project has been a true labour of love over the past 18 months, with residents, staff, and volunteers all playing a key role in its transformation. Leading the charge was Phil Jones, a resident who moved to Valley Lodge with his wife Bridget in the summer of 2023. Phil’s passion for gardening sparked new enthusiasm among fellow residents, encouraging them to roll up their sleeves and get involved.

His daughter, Carol Taylor, soon joined the effort as a volunteer. A familiar face in the local community, Carol reached out to the Darley Dale in Bloom committee to share the exciting progress at the care home.

“Last year we were not quite ready, we still had a lot more work to do” said Rebecca Stephenson, Registered Manager of Valley Lodge. “But this year, we were ready — and the transformation has been amazing.”

The garden now features a vibrant vegetable and herb bed, with fresh produce regularly used by the home's kitchen team. A sensory garden outside the Valley Views unit offers a calming space for residents, while a seasonal wildflower area brings life and colour throughout the year.

Accessibility has also been a major focus. Paths have been improved and additional seating areas added to ensure every resident can comfortably enjoy the garden’s beauty.

“The most rewarding part has been seeing how involved our residents have been in shaping the space,” said Rebecca.

Judging for the competition took place earlier today, and results will be announced at the end of September. If successful, Valley Lodge could go on to represent the region in the national finals — a proud moment for everyone involved.

The judges left glowing feedback following their visit, with one commenting:

“Would you please thank everyone at Valley Lodge for making today’s visit so memorable — the judges were so impressed! As I knew they would be, and it was lovely to see so many of the residents enjoying gardening and just soaking up the beauty of it all — what a wonderful team you all are!”

“Whatever happens next, we already feel like winners,” said Rebecca. “The garden has brought joy, community spirit, and pride to everyone here.”

And in a heart-warming twist to the day’s events, Rebecca shared a personal good news story that had everyone smiling. After recently losing — and thankfully finding — her beloved tortoise, she mentioned the tale to someone involved with Darley Dale in Bloom. In a delightful turn of fate, Rebecca was offered another tortoise. Rebecca happily accepted — and in honour of the competition she has named her new shelled companion “Bloom”.

“It just felt right,” said Rebecca. “She’s come from Darley Dale in Bloom, and she’s the perfect good luck mascot for the garden and everything it stands for.”

With gardens in full bloom, residents thriving, and even a new tortoise joining the story, Valley Lodge is well and truly flourishing.

