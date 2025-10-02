Valley CiDS secures iconic Polygon Centre to expand support for young people
Founded in 2000, Valley CiDS is a well established and respected charity supporting children, young people and families across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, the charity remains committed to its vision of “Investing in the next generation”. Through its Lighthouse Charity Shops, Valley CiDS raises funds to deliver vital projects, including the Blend Youth Project, whose work will be at the heart of their plans for the Polygon Centre.
Blend Youth Project provides youth work, alternative education, and community-based support designed to create safe spaces for young people. Its programmes help young people build friendships, develop skills, achieve academically, and access guidance and signposting services. Already active in Alfreton through partnerships with schools and community groups such as AYUP (Alfreton Youngsters Umbrella Provision), Blend will now be able to grow its impact further with the dedicated facilities the Polygon provides.
Speaking about the acquisition, Valley CiDS Chief Executive, Ian Tannahill, said: “As a local charity with a strong presence in Alfreton and the surrounding area, securing the Polygon Centre is a fantastic opportunity to expand our work with young people while preserving the legacy of this much-loved building. It feels especially meaningful in our 25th anniversary year to give the Polygon a renewed purpose for the next 25 years and beyond. We know how important this building is to the wider community, and we hope people will celebrate with us as the Polygon continues to bring hope and opportunity to young people's lives.”
Valley CiDS is now preparing the Polygon for its next chapter, carrying out essential works before launching services in the coming months.