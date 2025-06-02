Valley CiDS celebrates 25 years with special anniversary event

Valley CiDS, the charity supporting children, young people, and families across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, has celebrated a remarkable milestone – 25 years of working in local communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark this significant anniversary, a special celebration event was held at Eastwood Hall, bringing together members of the Valley CiDS community past and present. Staff, trustees, partners, and supporters gathered to reflect on the charity’s journey and the many lives changed over the past years.

The occasion was made even more memorable by the return of keynote speaker Steve Chalke, founder of the Oasis Trust Foundation. A long-time advocate for social justice and community transformation, Steve also spoke at Valley CiDS’ 5th anniversary event two decades ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Tannahill, CEO of Valley CiDS, said: "Steve’s return as our speaker created a wonderful sense of continuity, and his message about hope and compassion resonated perfectly with our core values. It reminded us all why this work matters so much."

Valley CiDS CEO Ian Tannahill speaking at the event

Since its founding in 2000, Valley CiDS has grown significantly, expanding both its reach and impact. The anniversary event offered a powerful reminder of the lives touched and the stories of transformation made possible through the dedication of its team, partners and supporters.

Throughout the day, each of Valley CiDS’ projects shared compelling accounts of lives positively transformed. Parents and school partners spoke of changed futures, renewed confidence, and restored hope.

One attendee commented: "We were amazed at the breadth of the work Valley CiDS now covers. The presentations were a real eye-opener, and we were surprised by just how much the venture has grown and diversified."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event also saw the unveiling of an exciting five-year vision for Turner Farm – Valley CiDS 48-acre site with a proud legacy of supporting disadvantaged young people. Plans were shared for a vibrant new learning centre that will expand educational opportunities while staying true to the farm’s original mission.

Founder and President of Valley CiDS Dorothy Whitaker and guest speaker Steve Chalke cut the anniversary cake

This 25th anniversary is not only a moment for reflection, but also a celebration of the values that have guided Valley CiDS from the very beginning: hope, compassion, belonging, and inclusion. These values are more than words – they are lived out daily through the work of dedicated staff, volunteers, and supporters.

As Valley CiDS looks to the future, the organisation remains committed to building stronger communities and creating brighter futures for generations to come.