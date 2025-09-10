Vaillant partners with Derby Museums to help inspire the next engineering generation

Vaillant has teamed up with Derby Museums as part of Launch into Engineering - a new hands-on programme offering Derbyshire students the opportunity to gain a hands-on introduction to potential careers in the world of engineering.

The weeklong initiative combines Vaillant’s industry knowledge with the real-world, practical experience on offer at its manufacturing plant in Belper, and Derby Museums’ STEAM learning (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics). Designed to give a glimpse into the heating industry, it helps students explore the wide range of skills they can train in that may support their future careers through practical learning and gaining real-life skills.

Vaillant is the largest employer in Belper, Derbyshire, and has devoted more than £40 million to the region. The involvement in this new programme channels further investment in the area’s young people, with the aim of inspiring the apprentices, engineers, and makers of the future.

To kick off the week, students receive a tour of Derby Museum’s Museum of Making, followed by an induction to the museum’s active workshop, covering the basics of how to safely operate equipment. As the week develops, participants get to grips with a wide range of materials and processes to build their own custom tool, employing traditional processes such as blacksmithing, and learning to use machinery that requires craftsmanship and precision such as wood and metal turning lathes. Students also learn how to work with modern and digital-based methods, with 3D printing and laser cutting both used to make parts of their tools.

Student takes part in the Launch into Engineering programme with Derby Museums and Vaillant

Students then tour Vaillant’s Belper factory, learning directly from engineers and Vaillant’s cohort of Low Cabon Heating Technician Apprentices, who can pass on their own experiences and learnings since starting out in their career in the heating sector, and discuss the career path available. The tour also gives the opportunity to explore the technologies behind the latest low-carbon heating systems and all students receive a certificate to mark their involvement in the programme.

The Bemrose School from Derby was the first to complete the programme and the students delivered positive feedback, including: ‘It was best week of my life’, ‘It was top-quality work experience and has inspired me to be an engineer’, I have an aspiration now for the future, so thank you’.

Joe Dunn, Plant Director at Vaillant Group UK, said: “We are delighted to host students at our Belper site as part of the Launch into Engineering project and to demonstrate the importance of engineering and manufacturing and show the opportunities available for young people to participate in shaping tomorrow’s solutions for long term sustainability.

“As the next generation of engineers, young people play a vital role in leading this transition and helping bring consumers on the journey to net zero. Career opportunities within the heating sector are broad and it is fantastic to be involved in projects like this that not only spark that initial interest in finding out more but also demonstrate the scope of options available to them.

Vaillant Team

“Derby has long been seen as a hub for innovation and engineering, and it is fantastic to see local initiatives helping maintain this status for the future.”

The Launch into Engineering initiative programme strengthens an existing partnership between Vaillant and Derby Museums. Vaillant is the exclusive sponsor of the much-loved ‘Assemble: Derby’s Making Festival’ as well as the Power Pod display at the Museum of Making, where visitors can learn about a low carbon future through observing heritage boilers and heat pump technology designed to transition to a low-carbon future.

The programme considers the needs of local employers who have cited a pipeline shortage of young people who are ready for technical roles. It aims to reflect real-world recruitment by asking schools to interview and select participants based on interest in Design Technology subjects and curiosity for a future career in industry.

Charlotte Convey, Head of Learning at Derby Museums, said: “We are delighted to be working with Vaillant on Launch into Engineering, a new programme for young people interested in a future career in industry. Through our learning programmes at Derby Museums, we aim to inspire and upskill students through twenty-first century learning rooted in creativity and making. Students not only learn how to use specialised machinery, but the programme boosts communication skills, critical thinking, and collaborative working, as well as vital skills such as turning up on time and asking relevant questions.”

For further information on Vaillant visit, vaillant.co.uk. Details of the Launch into Engineering programme can be found at derbymuseums.org/