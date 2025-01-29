Utilita offers Derby community free energy heath checks on the high street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bust your bills and cut your energy spend thanks to free advice workshop

Utilita’s Derby Energy Hub is looking forward to welcoming visitors to a free Energy Advice Workshop on Friday, 31 January (10am to 11am) and everyone is invited along to have a cuppa and to benefit from a host of top tips and simple ways to cut energy usage at home.

Back in 2018, Utilita opened its first hub in the UK with the aim of getting out into local communities and serving to help not only customers, but everyone that is part of that community too. In July 2020, Utilita officially opened its fifth High Street Energy Hub at in St Peter’s Mall, giving the people of Derby a chance to chat with Energy Experts face to face, top-up their energy supply, and learn how smart meters work.

The hub aims to serve the community, offering energy advice to absolutely anyone that requires it and also engages in community events as well as working with chosen local charities, such as Children First Derby and Derby Central Salvation Army.

Utilita opens its doors to offer free energy advice

No matter whether you are a Utilita customer or not, the Hub team is always happy to give free energy saving advice, something local Energy Expert Rahim Somani says is very important given the current cost-of-living crisis – and they're also able to offer energy saving products at competitive prices.

Commenting on the type of questions that customers often ask in the hub, Energy Expert Rahim Somani, said: “That's a tricky one as anything energy is fair game. Visitors often ask: ‘how can I save on my energy bills?’. We’re then able to look at a customer’s usage and provide tailored advice to reduce it and, in turn, cut their overall spend.

“Our services also include energy top-ups, Payzone and PayPoint, account health checks, free use of the community room, energy efficiency advice, energy bill assistance, ECO scheme advice and energy-saving products.

"We’re delighted to be hosting another Energy Advice Workshop. Our aim is to make it super simple for customers to manage their energy – no phone lines or online dashboards, just a friendly face to speak to in a warm space and with a cuppa if you’d like one!”