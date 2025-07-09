Urgent appeal: Help Headway Derby hold on

Headway Derby staff, members, and volunteers taking on Mount Snowdon!

Headway Derby, a vital local charity supporting survivors of brain injury, has launched an urgent appeal to raise £15,000 by the 31st of August 2025, following the sudden reduction of essential funding. Without this support, the organisation faces the heartbreaking possibility of shutting its doors, leaving some of the most vulnerable members of our community without the lifeline they desperately rely on to remain safe, well, and connected.

For over three decades, Headway Derby has provided a safe and supportive environment for the members of Derbyshire and East Staffordshire living with the long-term effects of brain injury; helping them rebuild their lives, regain independence, and avoid falling into crisis. The charity offers a wide range of specialist services designed to support recovery, promote independence, and reduce social isolation. These include:

1-1 outreach and advocacy , helping service users navigate benefits, housing, and health services

, helping service users navigate benefits, housing, and health services Crisis prevention support for those at risk of harm and hospitalisation

support for those at risk of harm and hospitalisation Emotional support for families coping with the effects of brain injury

for families coping with the effects of brain injury Peer groups offering community, connection, and skill building

‘’This is not about keeping the lights on- it’s about keeping people alive”, said Emma Morris, CEO of Headway Derby. “Our members have already survived the unimaginable, but we help them survive what comes next. If we had to make the difficult decision to close, many would lose their only source of emotional, practical, and economical support.”

Baggy Shanker, the Labour Party MP for Derby South, supporting Headway Derby's grand opening event. Pictured next to Headway Derby CEO, Emma Morris.

This unfortunate crisis comes from a significant change to external funding, which has left the charity in an unsustainable financial position. With less than two months to raise the vital funds, Headway Derby are calling on the public for help.

“After my brain injury, I felt completely lost. Headway Derby didn’t just help me recover, they helped me feel human again. The thought of someone else losing that chance because they had to close is heartbreaking.” – Christine Charles, volunteer and ex-service user.

How to help:

Donate online: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/helpheadwayderby

Contact: [email protected] | 01332 980044

| 01332 980044 Spread the word

Every donation, no matter how big or small, will go directly to keeping Headway Derby’s essential services running. We’re not just raising funds; we are fighting for our future.