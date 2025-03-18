Public sector representatives and housebuilders have backed proposals for improvements to the M1 Junction 28, saying that the investment would help to unlock the daily congestion that could prevent the sustainable delivery of local housing.

Junction 28 of the M1, also known as the Pinxton Interchange, is susceptible to experiencing high volumes of congestion, from both long-distance travellers along the M1 and local traffic heading into Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. At the junction, there are over 1,100 hours of delays daily, costing the economy an estimated £4.5 million a year.

In a new report, published by Midlands Connect, local authorities and developers around M1 Junction 28 recognise that the capacity constraints of the junction are impacting local housing development and creating challenges for strategic planning.

Local authorities have had their housing targets increased by central Government, in some cases, such as in North East Derbyshire, by over 200%. With the junction already at peak capacity, local authorities are concerned that pressure to approve housing applications and allocate sites for both housing and employment, is going to exacerbate existing strains on the network.

Junction 28 Of The M1 Motoway At South Normanton, Near Alfreton

The Department for Transport’s spending portfolio is currently under review, and local developers and local authority representatives are urging Government to prioritise these proposed upgrades to the M1 Junction 28. They say this will support the delivery of the much-needed local housing that has been outlined by Government, without placing undue strain on local infrastructure and communities.

Natalie Fleet, MP for Bolsover and Parliamentary Champion for Junction 28 of the M1, commented on Midlands Connect’s report, saying:

“As the Parliamentary Champion for Junction 28 of the M1, I am committed to addressing the critical issues that come as a result of congestion at Junction 28. It’s clear that the congestion at Junction 28 is not just a traffic problem; it is a barrier to the sustainable development of our area.

"Government has set ambitious housing targets for local councils, but it is imperative that we invest in infrastructure improvements to support the sustainable delivery of these much-needed new homes.

"Midlands Connect’s latest report highlights the urgent need for upgrades at M1 Junction 28. The junction is currently operating at peak capacity, leading to daily congestion and delays. This not only impacts local businesses and residents but also hinders strategic planning and delivery of much-needed housing.

"Investment in Junction 28 is crucial for the future of our region. It will enhance the quality of life for current residents, while ensuring that new housing developments can be accommodated without placing undue strain on local infrastructure. I will continue to work with Midlands Connect, National Highways, and Government ministers to secure the necessary funding for these upgrades.

"Our region is growing rapidly and will play a considerable role in helping the Government reach its target of 1.5 million homes within five years. By investing in the necessary infrastructure now, we can ensure that this growth is sustainable and beneficial for all residents.”

Councillor Carolyn Renwick, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment at Derbyshire County Council, commented on Midlands Connect’s report, saying:

“The M1 Junction 28 is at peak capacity, and suffers from daily congestion, delays and safety concerns. Investment in upgrading the junction is critical for the future of our area, supporting local residents and businesses, both now and in the future.

"This junction is already a major local concern, yet last year the Government increased the housebuilding targets set for many local councils in Derbyshire, in some cases expecting double the homes to be built each year. These targets are important for accommodating our growing population, but with the M1 Junction 28 already at capacity, is it difficult to understand how our local road network will currently be able to accommodate this.

"Over the past few years, highways capacity has become a critical concern when planning for future homes in Derbyshire. By securing government funding for these necessary upgrades at the M1 Junction 28, we can enhance the quality of life for current residents, while ensuring that new housing targets are met without placing undue strain on local infrastructure."