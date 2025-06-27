Upgrades completed at Chesterfield and Staveley play areas

Families in Chesterfield and Staveley are enjoying new equipment at three play areas which have been recently upgraded after children at local schools were invited to pick their favourite designs.

Parks at Wicken’s Place, Hartington Recreation Ground and Pennine Way have all been upgraded as part of Chesterfield Borough Council’s ongoing investment in local facilities.

Pennine Way in Loundsley Green now includes an exciting castle-themed climbing frame, swings and a dragon springer. Children at Brockwell Junior School helped pick the final design.

Hartington Recreation Ground in Staveley features new equipment designed for children aged three to14, including a climbing frame, swings and a sensory play panel. Pupils at Staveley Junior School helped pick this design.

Wickins Place in Mastin Moor is themed around nature and includes a new toddler play tower and a snake swing. It was chosen by children at Norbriggs Primary School.

Councillor Steve Lismore, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Upgrading community facilities like these is a crucial part of continuing to make Chesterfield a better place to live and raise a family. Play areas are an important social resource where children can make new friends and parents can meet. Thank you to all the children who helped us to pick the final designs, and I hope you and all the other children in the area have a fantastic time playing in these parks.”

These new play areas are funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Community Infrastructure Levy, and some additional funding from Veolia Environmental Trust.

The improvements form part of Chesterfield Borough Council’s Parks, Open Spaces and Play Delivery Plan which runs until 2028.

Through this delivery plan more parks across the borough will be upgraded over the next three years.