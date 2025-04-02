Unwelcome secrets from the River Derwent: Cromford Fly-Fishers fight back against the litter
This event is part of the club’s commitment to the Great British Spring Clean - see https://bit.ly/3FRX2v9 - and their ongoing participation in The Angling Trust’s “Anglers Against Litter” initiative, joining a nationwide movement of fishing clubs dedicated to preserving the country’s waterways.
The club’s dedication to the river is more than removing rubbish; through the year they monitor water quality, survey the insect population, plant trees and safeguard the river’s delicate ecosystem - all in their role as guardians of the River Derwent - which they have been doing for over 150 years.
One of the team leaders was Cromford angler, Steve Hannath, a member of the club for over 38 years.
Steve said “It would be great if we came back empty handed. Sadly, there are still people who think if they chuck litter in the river it just disappears. It’s up to us to sort that, one piece of litter at a time”