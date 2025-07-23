Unlocking Opportunities: McDonald’s & BBC Children in Need team up with Derby’s Supporting Communities to fund new youth initiatives

Supporting Communities has teamed up with McDonald’s restaurants in and around Derby after being awarded a grant from BBC Children in Need (CiN) to unlock new opportunities for young people in the local area.

With this grant, the initiative is set to create lasting, positive change in the area, building a stronger, more resilient future for young people across Derby.

The grant has been awarded as part of McDonald’s Makin’ it programme. Run in partnership with BBC Children in Need - the largest independent funder of youth work in the UK. The programme is designed to create safer spaces in restaurants and communities and fund youth work programmes that offer young people the chance to thrive, develop essential skills, and become active members of society.

Through this collaboration, BBC Children in Need has been able to award the grant to fund Supporting Communities, to provide focused and targeted support, aimed at making a meaningful difference in the lives of young people in the Derby area. The programme will run across five McDonald’s restaurants and will be free to access for young people aged eight and above. Taking place Monday to Thursday, Supporting Communities will deliver detached youth work - meeting young people at the McDonald’s restaurants, offering guidance, and practical support on issues that matter most to them, such as mental health, employment pathways, and building confidence.

This initiative helps create a safe and trusted presence in the community, providing young people with access to positive role models and a network of support close to where they live.

Here’s where the team will be each week:

Monday : McDonald’s Ilkeston

: McDonald’s Ilkeston Tuesday : McDonald’s Langley Mill

: McDonald’s Langley Mill Wednesday : McDonald’s Alvaston and ASDA Spondon

: McDonald’s Alvaston and ASDA Spondon Thursday: McDonald’s Markeaton Park

"We’re excited to launch this new partnership with McDonald’s and BBC Children in Need, supporting young people and families across several McDonald’s sites and restaurants. This project will significantly expand our reach, enabling us to engage with those who are most in need or at risk. It’s a powerful opportunity to make a real difference in communities in Derby, where support is needed most." — David Walsh, Supporting Communities Youth Project

‘We’re proud to support the expansion of Supporting Communities and strengthen their restaurant connections in the area. It’s exciting to see how far this partnership can go in making a meaningful difference to the lives of young people locally - we truly believe it will be beneficial for both the community and our restaurants.’ – Tim Dobbs, Franchisee across the Derby area

‘For many young people, their youth worker is a critical lifeline and the first person they reach out to in times of crisis. For us, it’s about meeting young people where they are at, both physically and emotionally. In a little over a year, Makin’ it has made immense strides towards this - connecting over 185 McDonald’s restaurants with youth services – to ensure that no matter where you are, or who you are, young people can access help when they need it most.’ – Paul Liddell, Programmes and Funding Partnerships Manager at BBC Children in Need

Across the country a million young people are not in education, employment, or training, and following cuts to youth services, many young people have few places to go and limited trusted adults to speak to.

As the UK’s largest employer of young people, McDonald’s is focused on creating opportunities for young people to meet in safe spaces like youth clubs, seek out support and develop the skills they need for a productive and fulfilling career.

Makin’ it is part of McDonald’s commitment to address this and unlock new opportunities for young people. There are currently more than 90 restaurants partnered with youth projects and youth workers across the country, delivering a range of initiatives from detached youth work in restaurants to CV writing workshops, music and football programmes.