Violet Blend

The kitchen is the new UK home of rock music, according to new nationwide UK research – with 84% of British adults saying they like listening to new or classic rock music on a regular basis. There are also clear signs of a resurgence for the genre among young people (81% of under 25s saying they enjoy it).

The new study was commissioned by Italian band Violet Blend to get a picture of UK music tastes ahead of their UK and European tour dates this summer. For the UK, the findings revealed that rock music is bouncing back in a big way and the kitchen emerges as the new home of rock music for 37% of music lovers in the UK.

Beyond the kitchen, other places where Brits said they liked to enjoy rock music this summer included:

Many want to break free around the home with a vacuum cleaner when doing the chores and cleaning (36%).

When stuck in traffic jams on the road to hell, 26% of Brits turn to rock music to give them a lift.

Nationally, 29% of Brits kick-start their heart to rock music, when doing a workout in the gym.

The boys of summer fire up the rock classics on the Bluetooth speaker when hosting a summer BBQ for friends (20%)

Whether it’s the season for a garden party or quiet time in their secret garden – 15% of Brits crank up rock music as the soundtrack to pruning the flowers, planting the flower beds or doing some rock n roll weeding.

Not everyone’s dog is called Seamus, but 14% listen to rock through their ear pods when walking the dog.

Giada Celeste Chelli, songwriter and lead singer of Italian band Violet Blend, who commissioned the research, commented: “The UK is an exciting but relatively new market to us so, literally, we wanted to do our research before coming over in May. We commissioned a leading UK research company to help us understand people’s terms of engagement with a genre of music that we love so much. The findings showed that the UK continues to be the home of rock, the vast majority of people love it, a new generation is getting into it – but also the kitchen is where the action is. I guess it’s uplifting music to inspire creativity in the kitchen, the soundtrack for gathering with family and friends and having a drink together. The kitchen, after all is the place when people meet, where they get creative and share quality time together. Rock music is a perfect fit being a genre that inspires and unites people - with its great anthems, soaring solos and power riffs.”

“As Italians, food is as synonymous to us as rock music is to our friends in the UK. So when we come over to the UK, we’re going to put together and bring over some special rock recipe cards for our English fans. The best rock spaghetti dishes in the world, power ravioli and some summer treat ideas from Ferruccio’s ice cream parlour here in Florence. And the link between rock and cooking is a healthy one. With so much focus on wellbeing in the rock music scene today, eating well is an important way to support for mental health and wellbeing.”