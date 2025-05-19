Two years after Derbyshire leisure centre was due to close its doors for good a merger has helped secure its future

Two years after a leisure centre at the heart of the local Belper community was due to close its doors for good, its operators have announced a venue "fit for the future".

Belper Leisure Centre Limited and Trilogy Active have formally merged, with Belper Leisure becoming part of Trilogy Active.

“This formal merger protects the interest of both organisations, reducing duplication, reducing cost, streamlining process and financially stabilising Belper Leisure Centre.” said John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active.

Since Trilogy Active stepped in during summer 2023 there has been ongoing investment into the leisure centre, with the introduction of a Pool Cover to save energy, LED lighting upgrades, replacement of the pool air handling unit, a refresh of the dance and spin studio and general improvements and a décor refresh around the centre.

“We are delighted to formally announce this merger and with it our commitment to continue to reinvest into the centre with a full gym upgrade and a rebrand planned for the coming months.” John Fletcher continued.

Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams, Leader of Amber Valley Borough Council, said: “This merger is fantastic news for Belper and for the future of the leisure centre. Belper Leisure Centre plays a vital role in supporting the health and wellbeing of our community, and this partnership with Trilogy Active brings long-term stability and a clear vision for the years ahead. The progress made over the past two years has been impressive, and we’re grateful to everyone involved for their commitment to securing a positive future for this vital facility. We look forward to seeing the centre thrive for many years to come.”

Under the partnership over the last two years there has been significant work and development in the background of the management of Belper Leisure Centre with website and social media development, and the planned upgrading of the leisure management software which will improve the customer’s digital journey.

“These important investment changes will enable an improved customer journey for the local community that we serve.” said Managing Director John Fletcher.

“It will also mean improved security for employees, stability for the leisure centre, expansion of the adult and junior programmes and the continued re-investment in the facility.”

With the announcement of the formal merger Trilogy Active have thanked all the key stakeholders and partners of Belper Leisure Centre for their ongoing support which had enabled the facility to develop further and continue to support the community of Belper.

“There is no doubt that the community of Belper has come together and worked together to ensure the future of its leisure centre is secure.” John Fletcher said.

“It is because of that commitment and work that we can announce this merger which firms up the future of the centre.”

Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema in Northampton as well as Belper Leisure Centre and Berzerk Active Play Centres in Northampton, Derby and Birmingham.