Two-year milestone for careers programme inspiring young people in Chesterfield

A pioneering project designed to provide local people with valuable work experience and career insights has reached a significant milestone – supporting more than 730 young people over the last two years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Careers Made in Chesterfield (CMiC) programme, which launched in 2023, delivers careers education, advice and guidance, and directly links young people, parents, teachers and carers to local opportunities from Chesterfield’s property and construction, manufacturing and engineering and social care sectors.

CMiC is a key part of Chesterfield Borough Council’s Skills Action Plan which aims to ensure that local people have the right skills to support their career progression and benefit from future employment opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CMiC workshop programme is delivered in local schools and the Chesterfield Youth Hub by the Direct Education Business Partnership (DEBP), and over the last two years it has:

Previous student site visit

Hosted nine workshops engaging with 732 individuals across the programme

Provided experiences of work for 49 individuals including visits to large council regeneration projects including Stephenson Memorial Hall and the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project which has included town centre regeneration works.

Supported 44 professionals across 28 businesses and organisations including Frank Shaw Associates, Rodgers Leask, Met Office, University of Derby, Nottingham Trent University, Chesterfield College, Fortem, and the Environment Agency to name a few.

Paula Symonds, Projects Manager at Direct Education Business Partnership, said: “CMiC is now entering its third year, and we are incredibly proud of how it's grown. Each year, it expands to include more job sectors, introducing students to a wider range of career options. One of the best parts of the programme is working closely with local employers. This provides students with first-hand insights into the skills, qualifications, and pathways required to secure employment directly from local industry professionals."

Chesterfield College has supported the CMiC programme by delivering the Chesterfield to Eat Well sessions to two local schools - Springwell Community College and Parkside Community School - focussing on the benefits of eating healthily and how to cook low budget meals at home. 74 students have engaged with sessions over the last two years.

Six encounters between local teachers and businesses have resulted from East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) facilitating teacher encounter sessions over the last two years, taking Chesterfield teachers out of the classroom and allowing them to visit different workplaces to see what different careers and opportunities are available for our young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding from EMCCA Careers Hub has also allowed Chesterfield Borough Council to engage with 328 individuals at apprenticeship and technical information events in the last two years, delivered within different communities in Chesterfield to raise awareness of apprenticeship and T-level opportunities locally to parents and carers.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, deputy leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “Allowing young people to make informed decisions about their future career paths by creating work placement opportunities, engaging with local businesses and attending workshops where they can ask employers questions directly is really important to allow them to understand what skills they will need to develop their learning.

“The Careers Made in Chesterfield programme has had a fantastic second year. The collaboration between schools and businesses, allows students to find out more about the options open to them in the workplace.

“If you’re a local business, I would encourage you to find out more about the scheme because it will help guide young people to into industries in the future, benefiting both them individually and the wider local economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diane Beresford, Deputy CEO of East Midlands Chamber, and Chair of the Skills and Employment Partnership said: “6 out of 10 East Midlands businesses say they have difficulty recruiting suitable staff, according to the findings of the Chamber’s Quarterly Economic Survey, which really underlines the importance of getting people upskilled. Maximising skillset when young is a gift to employers who want candidates that can hit the ground running.

“The Careers Made in Chesterfield programme is that bridge that brings young people’s thought processes into close alignment with the needs of businesses – what are the skills I need to prioritise; what line of work would best suit me; what should I do about getting there? Getting insight like that at a young age is invaluable really.”

If you are an employer and would like to get involved in CMiC contact [email protected]