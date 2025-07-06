Helming whilst completing a practice race in the final level of training.

On 31 August, I will be leaving Portsmouth Harbour, on a 70ft sailing yacht, to race over 6000 nautical miles against 9 other identical boats across the Atlantic ocean to Uruguay.

I'm what's known as a legger as this represents just the first leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race (https://www.clipperroundtheworld.com/).

Whilst I have lived in landlocked Derbyshire for many years I love being on the water, although I am by no means a seasoned sailor. However, I have completed the mandatory 4 weeks of training and am now as ready as I'll ever be.

As luck would have it I have been paired with a great team, which is being led by two professional sailors, and the first mate Zoe Longley also heralds from Ashbourne in Derbyshire!

Prepping for our first racing headsail change

(The BBC ran this article post her selection earlier this year: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cdxnkgpkv2ko)

Along the way our team is intending to raise vital funds for UNICEF UK and so I'm trying to get as much exposure as possible: www.justgiving.com/page/sara-martin-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Look forward to hearing from you.