Two Derbyshire Sailors - Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
I'm what's known as a legger as this represents just the first leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race (https://www.clipperroundtheworld.com/).
Whilst I have lived in landlocked Derbyshire for many years I love being on the water, although I am by no means a seasoned sailor. However, I have completed the mandatory 4 weeks of training and am now as ready as I'll ever be.
As luck would have it I have been paired with a great team, which is being led by two professional sailors, and the first mate Zoe Longley also heralds from Ashbourne in Derbyshire!
Along the way our team is intending to raise vital funds for UNICEF UK
