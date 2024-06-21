Two Cygnet Views staff finalists in Learning Disability and Autism Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cygnet Views in Matlock are celebrating two finalists at 2024’s Learning Disability and Autism Awards. This Award ceremony celebrates excellence in the support of people with learning disabilities and individuals who excel in providing quality care.

Levi, a Staff Nurse at the Views has been shortlisted for the Learning Disability Nurse Award.

This award acknowledges the important role that specialist nurses have in promoting the emotional, physical and psychological health of the people who they support. At a time when there is growing evidence that people who have a learning disability experience discrimination, bullying, hate crime and poor access to services in general terms as well as healthcare the role of specialist professionals has never been more important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleagues voted for Levi as she “always makes a consistent effort to develop a relationship with even the most complex service users, approaching each person as an individual” and “Levi has an in depth knowledge of processes and a diverse skills base, always showing different strengths across a range of changing expectations. She’s an inspiration to work with”.

Nicole and Levi from Cygnet Views

Nicole, a Team Leader at the Views has been shortlisted for the Frontline Leader Award, which will be given to a person who is a supervisor, senior care worker, team leader or a first time manager and has shown clear commitment to improving the delivery of care and support within their team.

Nicole was nominated for her “unwavering kindness and resilience”.

Nicole has worked at Cygnet Views for over 10 years, during which time she has been an integral part of the service. Colleagues described Nicole to “never appear outwardly to be stressed, flustered, and always makes time for colleagues and service users” and stated “Nicole demonstrates all of Cygnet’s values and is the epitome of resilience, compassion and integrity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at Cygnet Views celebrated this achievement by giving both finalists a certificate, flowers and shared cake! A service user gave a speech and said to both shortlisted “congratulations, you are both lovely ladies – you make me laugh!”

The winners are being announced at a gala awards event in Birmingham on Friday 21 June.