Two Chesterfield social care professionals named finalists in The Social Care Leadership Awards 2025

Gemma Marston, clinical deputy at Whitwell Park in Chesterfield, and Terri Shaw, registered manager at Oakwood Bungalows, both part of Milewood have been announced as finalists in The Social Care Leadership Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma, who has well over 20 years experience in the care sector, has been recognised in the Clinical Nurse Manager category has dedicated her career to supporting individuals with complex needs and empowering staff to reach their full potential. She joined Milewood around two years ago and has since played a key role in ensuring quality standards, nurturing team development, and enhancing the lives of those supported at Whitwell Park.

Terri has worked for Milewood for the past ten years. She has been nominated in the Executive Learning Disabilities & Autism Leader category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martyn Heginbotham, chief executive of Milewood, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Gemma and Terri have been recognised as a finalist at The Social Care Leadership Awards. Their commitment, compassion and professionalism embody the very best of our sector. Both lead by example, supporting colleagues and residents with kindness and dedication, and we are incredibly proud of their achievements.”

Gemma Marston, clinical deputy at Whitwell Park in Chesterfield, and Terri Shaw, registered manager at Oakwood Bungalows

Speaking about her nomination, Gemma Marston said: “I am truly honoured to have been named as a finalist in The Social Care Leadership Awards. Working in social care is not just a career for me, it is a passion. I feel privileged to work alongside such a dedicated team at Whitwell Park, and to support the individuals we care for to live fulfilling lives. To be recognised in this way is both humbling and motivating.”

Terri Shaw said: “This is very unexpected, but I am delighted to have been recognised in The Social Care Leadership Awards. It’s not just for me though, the whole team at Oakwood Bungalows deserve the credit because without their dedication and support I couldn’t do my job. The individuals we support are the reason we do what we do every day and I can’t wait to share the news with them”

The winners will be announced later this year at a ceremony celebrating the sector’s most inspiring leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitwell Park is a specialist nursing service providing high-quality care and support for adults with learning disabilities. The Social Care Leadership Awards celebrate and showcase outstanding leadership across the care sector, recognising those who go above and beyond to inspire and support their teams while delivering excellent care and support.

Oakwood Bungalow is a residential service located in a small complex of care homes in Chesterfield. It is a large property on an attractive cul-de-sac and within easy walking distance of the town and many local amenities.