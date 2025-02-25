Two Chesterfield care homes celebrate ‘Good’ ratings from the Care Quality Commission

Two care homes in Chesterfield, operated by Milewood, are celebrating after receiving glowing praise and achieving ‘Good’ ratings in their latest inspections by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Oakwood Bungalow, situated in Brimington, is an 11-bedded residential service supporting individuals with a learning disability. The service was commended for its welcoming environment, its focus on individualised care, and its dedication to maintaining high standards of safety and well-being.

The Oakwood Bungalow inspection stated that ‘people were happy with the care and support they received’ and ‘people and their relatives felt safe’. One resident said ‘I have lived here for a very long time and I love it’ and an external professional said that ‘staff interact positively with the clients and show good knowledge of their needs.’

Oakwood has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past 12 months. At the start of 2024, it was a service rated “Requires Improvement,” with breaches with the CQC.

Danielle Thurman – registered manager and Terri Shaw – service manager (Oakwood Bungalows)

Terri Shaw stepped in as service manager, and Oakwood Bungalow achieved a "Good" rating across the board.

Terri, alongside the dedicated team, has worked tirelessly over the last 12 months to strengthen the service, and with the continued support of registered manager Danielle Thurman and regional manager Kelly Rose, the aim is to achieve and ‘Outstanding’ rating.

Whitwell Park, located in Whitwell, is a specialist care home providing nursing and personal care for up to 34 people who have learning disabilities or other associated and complex needs. The home operates across six separate communities, offering tailored care and support to meet the diverse needs of its residents. Inspectors highlighted the home's personalised care approach and its commitment to supporting residents to lead fulfilling lives.

The report noted that at Whitwell Park ‘care provided was safe and delivered by staff who knew people well’ and ‘people were happy with the care they received’. This was reinforced by comments to the inspector from family members including ‘I am happy with the care and have no concerns’ and ‘My relative cannot communicate verbally but the staff can read her like a book from their facial expressions and gestures.

Martyn Heginbotham, chief executive of Milewood Individual Care and Support, expressed his pride in the achievements of the teams at both homes: “This recognition from the Care Quality Commission is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and compassion of our staff at Whitwell Park and Oakwood Bungalows. They go above and beyond to create environments where residents feel safe, valued, and empowered to achieve their goals. Receiving ‘Good’ ratings reinforces the positive impact our care services have on residents’ lives, and we remain committed to continuous improvement.”