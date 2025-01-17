Try driving a trentbarton bus in Heanor on February 1
Buses will be manoeuvred around the trentbarton depot on Mansfield Road so drivers can experience what it’s like to be a bus driver. They will be able to test their ability to start, stop, steer and reverse.
Drivers keen to have a go behind the wheel of a bus just need to bring their driving licence and another piece of ID such as a passport at any time between 10am and 4pm. There is no need to book a spot.
Visitors will be able to sample a tasty slice or two from a pizza van while they learn all about buses and the role of a bus driver. trentbarton’s operations managers will show drivers the ropes and bus drivers will help visitors to get on the move.
Tom Morgan, managing director at trentbarton, said: “I can thoroughly recommend having a go at driving a bus. It’s not something most people ever get the chance to try.
“We’re offering a free go on our of our best buses, with expert help on hand. Who knows, you might find you love it and want to train with us to become a member of the best driving team in the country
“Budding bus drivers will be able to find out all about this great career with average earnings over £30,000 and a whole range of great benefits. Our recruitment team will be on hand to talk any keen bus drivers through the training and the opportunity.”
More information about the day is at: trentbarton.co.uk/try-drive
The trentbarton Try Drive event is on Saturday February 1 from 10am to 4pm at trentbarton, Mansfield Road, Heanor, DE75 7BG.