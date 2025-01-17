Try driving a trentbarton bus in Heanor on February 1

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anyone keen to try driving a bus can have a go for free on a trentbarton bus in Heanor on Saturday February 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buses will be manoeuvred around the trentbarton depot on Mansfield Road so drivers can experience what it’s like to be a bus driver. They will be able to test their ability to start, stop, steer and reverse.

Drivers keen to have a go behind the wheel of a bus just need to bring their driving licence and another piece of ID such as a passport at any time between 10am and 4pm. There is no need to book a spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to sample a tasty slice or two from a pizza van while they learn all about buses and the role of a bus driver. trentbarton’s operations managers will show drivers the ropes and bus drivers will help visitors to get on the move.

trentbarton team leader James Davidson

Tom Morgan, managing director at trentbarton, said: “I can thoroughly recommend having a go at driving a bus. It’s not something most people ever get the chance to try.

“We’re offering a free go on our of our best buses, with expert help on hand. Who knows, you might find you love it and want to train with us to become a member of the best driving team in the country

“Budding bus drivers will be able to find out all about this great career with average earnings over £30,000 and a whole range of great benefits. Our recruitment team will be on hand to talk any keen bus drivers through the training and the opportunity.”

More information about the day is at: trentbarton.co.uk/try-drive

The trentbarton Try Drive event is on Saturday February 1 from 10am to 4pm at trentbarton, Mansfield Road, Heanor, DE75 7BG.