Trio of MPs visit The Air Ambulance Service

L-R Catherine Atkinson MP (Derby North), Amanda Hack MP (North West Leicestershire) and Baggy Shanker MP (Derby South) at The Air Ambulance Service’s airbase in Nottingham

The Air Ambulance Service charity welcomed three Members of Parliament who represent areas where emergency crews carry out their lifesaving missions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the end of Air Ambulance Week 2025, Catherine Atkinson MP (Derby North), Baggy Shanker MP (Derby South) and Amanda Hack MP (North West Leicestershire) visited the charity’s Nottingham airbase on Friday (12th September).

The Air Ambulance Service – which is a charity entirely funded by donations from the public – carries out missions throughout Derbyshire Leicestershire, Rutland, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the visit the crew were called out to a mission in the Derbyshire Dales to help a patient injured in an agricultural incident, giving the visiting MPs an insight into the importance of the service to be able to help people when every second counts. Upon their return the three Members of Parliament spoke at length with Pilot Andy Thompson, Critial Care Paramedic Keith Rutherford and Doctors Ewan Barron and Beatrice Bertolusso about the types of incident they are called to and the breadth of their training and experience.

The Air Ambulance Service helicopter

The airbase tour was hosted by the charity’s Chief Executive Officer Peta Wilkinson and the MPswere given a tour of one of the two AgustaWestland 109SP helicopters that fly at speeds of up to 185mph to carry the very latest lifesaving equipment and highly trained medical personnel to an average of ten missions a day.

They were then given instruction in how emergency teams use realistic training dummies designed to mimic human anatomy and physiology, allowing for hands-on practice of various medical procedures and techniques.

Catherine Atkinson MP remarked: “Meeting the air ambulance crew and hearing the stories behind their work was incredibly moving. These are experts in their field - always ready, often unseen, and utterly essential. Watching the team launch into action reinforced just how vital this service is. Their compassion and skill save lives across the East Midlands every single day”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baggy Shanker MP added: “The skill, dedication and speed of the air ambulance crews is nothing short of remarkable. Every member of the team, from the pilots to critical-care medics, each play a vital role in saving lives. It was inspiring to witness their professionalism first-hand and it’s clear how much communities benefit from their expertise. This is an amazing charity and I encourage everyone who can to support them so they can keep flying and helping those in need.”

The Air Ambulance Service CEO Peta Wilkinson added: “We are grateful to our Members of Parliament for taking the time to visit us and learn how we use donations to deliver lifesaving first response and care in the air to the public every single day.”

The importance of air ambulance charities has also been recognised at the highest level of government. In a dedicated letter for Air Ambulance Week, Prime Minister Rt Hon Keir Starmer MP praised the lifesaving work carried out across the UK: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to these charities and to everyone who helps keep these essential services flying, from the crews to the fundraisers and volunteers who make every mission possible. Your commitment saves lives.”

You can read the Prime Minister’s full letter of support here: Prime Minister’s message for Air Ambulance Week.

For more information about how you can help support The Air Ambulance Service visit www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk.