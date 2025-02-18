trentbarton fares change on Sunday

trentbarton is making changes to some of its fares from Sunday February 23. The £3 cash single is unaffected, with trentbarton continuing to monitor the Government backed initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other cash and contactless singles will rise by around five per cent whilst young explorer fares for the under 10s will not change.

The zigzag fare for solo travellers will go up by five per cent, to £8.40. zigzag duo, for two people, rises by less than four per cent to £14 and the zigzag group ticket, for up to five people, is frozen at £18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

zigzag is an unlimited travel ticket, that means customers can travel anywhere across trentbartonland, excluding skylink Derby and X38, after 9am Monday to Friday and after 4am at the weekend.

Bus photo by Suzy Hazelwood on Pexels

trentbarton’s saver prices are rising slightly. A seven day saver for zone A will be £24, a rise of just £1. saver offers anytime and unlimited travel with trentbarton within and across the zones that suit each customer.

The mango app will continue to reward users with a 10 per cent discount on cash singles not impacted by the £3 fare cap, and discounts for concessions remain. The seven day cap for adults will be £44 and for young people it will be £28.50.

Tom Morgan, trentbarton managing director, said: “We are having to change some of our fares because many of our costs continue to rise, including fuel and parts. All bus operators are being hit by inflation on core costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have strived to keep any increases as low as possible. Our range of capped and discounted ticketing continues to ensure customers will always get the best value fares for the journeys they make.”

Full details of the new fares are at: www.trentbarton.co.uk/news-and-media/our-news/article/farechanges2025