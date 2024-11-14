Trent & Dove’s Graham Bell marks 40 phenomenal years with the housing association

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver and labourer at a Derbyshire housing association celebrating a phenomenal 40 years with the organisation has provided a fascinating insight into how life has changed over the last four decades.

Graham Bell fondly remembers his first interview after applying for a street cleaner position with what would eventually become Trent & Dove - a housing association providing affordable homes across Derbyshire and Staffordshire.

Instead of any interview questions, he was told his hair was too long for the job but was told he had the job as a storeman.

An incredible 40 years on, and Graham, known as "Lofty" by his friends (a nickname earned due to his likeness to a former EastEnders character), now completes 10 to 12 jobs a day as a labourer and driver, ensuring properties are thoroughly cleared, and waste is disposed of promptly.

For most, this might sound like a tough job, but at 61, Graham thinks nothing of hauling heavy equipment into his pickup and driving up to 100 miles a day.

The camaraderie he shares with his colleagues is one reason he still loves his job and has no plans to quit.

Graham is a perfect example of how Trent & Dove supports its colleagues and showcases the positive culture the housing association provides and encourages.

Nick Sutton, Head of Property Services at Trent & Dove, said: “Graham plays an essential role at Trent & Dove, delivering outstanding support to ensure our vacant properties are turned into much-needed homes for our customers and their families.

“We strive to go above and beyond to make a positive impact on lives, homes, and communities. Graham’s 40 years of dedicated service highlight our respect for our team and reflect our commitment to values to support our colleagues.”

Darren Dunning, Empty Homes Supervisor, praised Graham’s unwavering work ethic, saying: "Graham's dedication remains exceptional.

“He consistently completes every task with the same hard-working attitude. Often, he is tackling 10 to 12 jobs a day, where he takes it in his stride.

“He's a true asset to Trent & Dove, with his deep knowledge of the area allowing him to efficiently manage his time and workload."

Graham’s career began aged 21 when, as a former motorbike mechanic, he was told East Staffordshire District Council (before it became the borough council) was looking for street cleaners.

Graham recalls: “I applied on Friday lunchtime, and soon after, I got a call asking if I could come in for an interview at 2pm. When I walked in, the manager took one look at me and said, ‘You don’t look like a street cleaner; you can work in the stores.’”

Starting at the Central Depot in Burton, Graham’s first tasks involved fuelling bin wagons with diesel - something he wasn’t too keen on.

His daily duties soon expanded to collecting parts for the dustcarts and the buses for the mechanics to fit at the council.

After 10 years, the council needed another labourer, and Graham transitioned to the vital role of transporting stock, such as cleaning equipment to various sites, including Meadowside Leisure Centre, Uttoxeter Cattle Market, and even polling booths alongside his previous duties.

By the time Trent & Dove was established in 2001, his responsibilities shifted to clearing rubbish from homes and supporting the turnaround of empty properties which is a role he continues to enjoy.

Over the years, the most significant change, he says, has been technology.

He said: “We now handle jobs on our phones instead of writing them down on paper. That took some getting used to.”

He’s also grateful that furniture has become lighter over time.

Reflecting on his career, Graham said: “Nothing has ever defeated me. It's a busy day, but I really enjoy the great atmosphere with everyone. We have a good laugh.”

Outside of work, Graham’s passion for motorbikes remains strong. He owns four bikes, including a BSA named Bessie, which he’s had since he was 19.

His love for travel also extends to his campervan, Dora, which he uses to explore Scotland three times a year.

Nick Sutton added: "I’d like to extend my heartfelt congratulations and thanks to Graham for his remarkable four decades of hard work and commitment - a truly outstanding accomplishment.”