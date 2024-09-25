Treetops Reindeer is out and about surprising Derbyshire primary schools and children’s groups
Treetops official ‘Reindeer’, aka Natalie Godrich, Relationships Manager for Treetops Hospice, will be visiting 70 Derbyshire organisations in the coming weeks to promote this special fundraiser.
“It’s wonderful when the children spot me,” Natalie said. “But I can get some odd looks when I leave the house and some double-takes when seen by someone in a car by the side of me.”
The Reindeer Dash is a popular annual fundraiser for Treetops Hospice. The hospice provides every child with a pair of antlers to wear, a sponsorship form, and certificate.
Teachers and group leaders decide the date for their Dash and choose the activity for their children, from PE lessons, football matches and discos to children simply dressing up for the day.
Last year, 4,300 local children took part in the Reindeer Dash, raising over £27,193 together. The money was used to help the end-of-life charity provide bereavement services for children and young people struggling after the death of a loved one.
Treetops welcomes more organisations to sign up to the Reindeer Dash and is encouraging parents to put forward the festive and fun event to any clubs or groups their children attend.
“Children from nurseries and child minders take part in the Reindeer Dash as well as Brownies and Cubs, and dance, drama, and sports clubs all join in the fun,” Natalie continued. “This year, we even have our first Reindeer Dash on horseback!”
Those interested in the Treetops Reindeer Dash can find out more and request fundraising packs online at www.treetops.org.uk/dash2024 or by calling the hospice on 0115 949 1264.
Fundraising packs include reindeer antlers, sponsorship forms, certificates and posters.
Treetops Hospice, the leading end-of-life care charity in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.
