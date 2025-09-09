Treetops Moonlight Walk lights up Derby and raises over £40,000 for local hospice care

Derbyshire charity, Treetops Hospice, is celebrating the incredible success of its annual Moonlight Walk, which this year attracted over 400 attendees and raised more than £40,000 to support local patients and families.

Now in its 12th year, the Treetops Moonlight Walk has become one of the hospice’s most popular and meaningful fundraising events. Each year, hundreds of people come together to walk in memory of loved ones, creating a moving and memorable evening while raising vital funds for local hospice care.

The nighttime charity walk began and ended at the newly refurbished Derby Market Hall, with participants following a five or ten kilometre route past some of Derby’s most iconic landmarks.

A particularly poignant moment came at Derby Cathedral, where many paused to light candles in memory of loved ones.

The evening also offered entertainment, live music and a warm, uplifting atmosphere along the fully-marshalled route – uniting friends, families and the local community in celebration and remembrance.

Local Derbyshire-headquartered restaurant group, Berkeley Inns, was the main sponsor of this year’s Moonlight Walk, with team members attending and cheering on the walkers throughout the evening.

Victoria Rocca, Relationships Manager – Key Events at Treetops, said:

“We were absolutely delighted with the incredible turnout at this year’s Moonlight Walk.

“It costs over £5.7 million each year to run the hospice and provide our vital care, but with less than 18% of this coming from the Integrated Care Board (ICB), we must raise the remaining £4.7 million ourselves.

“Events like the Moonlight Walk are absolutely essential – and we couldn’t do it without the generosity and support of our amazing community.”

One attendee, Andrea, who took part in the walk for the first year, added: “It's our first year doing the walk - after my Dad, Alan passed away. He was cared for by Treetops and they were amazing. Treetops gave him comfort and dignity to die at home.”

The success of the walk helps Treetops Hospice continue to provide nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, as well as counselling for those who are bereaved. Each year, Treetops supports over 2,000 people across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Those inspired to get involved can already sign up for next year’s Treetops Moonlight Walk here: https://www.treetopshospice.org.uk/event/moonlight-walk/

Treetops is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need and welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate