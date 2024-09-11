Treetops Hospice welcomes donations to care for more local patients at the very end of life

Treetops Hospice wants to raise over £12,000 in their Summer Appeal. Proceeds go towards nursing support for local people who wish to die in their own home, with their loved ones at their bedside.

Rosee Swift, Treetops registered nurse, explained how nursing care during the day and overnight offers reassurance to families and allows them to have a much-needed break.

“It can be exhausting to care for a loved one 24 hours a day, day after day. It’s exhausting emotionally and physically.

“We look after the patient allowing families and carers some respite. A good night’s sleep overnight, or simply a break for a few hours during the day can make a big difference. It’s time to themselves when they can recharge their batteries, knowing their loved one is safe and being cared for.

Rosee Swift, Treetops nurse, with Adrian Box.

“We also provide emotional support for patients and loved ones. We’re meeting people at the most vulnerable and frightening time of their lives. We make time to sit and talk to people about their worries or fears, explain what’s happening, answer any questions, and reassure them.”

Treetops was vital for Adrian Box who cared for his wife, Tess, in their family home in Ashbourne. Tess had an aggressive brain tumour. She sadly died in August. Treetops nurses helped care for Tess during the last few months of her life.

Adrian said: “Tess and I were married for 41 years. When Tess was diagnosed last year, it was the most important thing for us to be together. We hadn't considered at the time how difficult it might become.

“It was very demanding and intense caring for someone at this time in their life. Tess needed a lot of support, and the Treetops nurses made a huge difference.

Adrian and Tess Box.

“The nurses also gave me the opportunity to get out and have a break, if I needed to. I felt more at peace and rested because I knew they were here for Tess. I had the reassurance that there was someone who knew what to do if she needed any help.

“And it was nice to have people to talk to. It can be very lonely and terribly taxing mentally, especially when it’s someone so close to you. I can’t imagine what it would have been like without Treetops help.”

Donate to the Treetops Hospice Summer Appeal at www.treetops.org.uk/summerappeal24

A donation of £24 helps a Treetops nurse be at a patient’s bedside for two hours. A donation of £67 helps a patient receive a visit from the Treetops Roaming Nurse Service. And a donation of £108 helps to provide a patient with a night of Hospice at Home nursing care in their own home.

Rosee Swift, Treetops nurse.

Treetops provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families. The charity cares for over 2,000 patients and families every year.