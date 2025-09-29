Treetops Hospice launches Empower Programme to support people with life-limiting conditions

Treetops Hospice has launched Empower, a new personalised wellbeing programme designed to help people living with life-limiting conditions build confidence, resilience, and independence in their daily lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike traditional “one-size-fits-all” approaches, Empower begins with one simple but powerful question: “What matters most to you right now?”

Through one-to-one sessions, participants work with trained clinicians to identify their personal priorities; whether that’s easing anxiety or fatigue, planning future care, or simply making everyday activities more manageable. Together, they set small, realistic goals and learn practical techniques to support wellbeing at a pace that suits them.

The Empower programme can include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Budd, Occupational Therapist at Treetops Hospice

Anxiety management strategies to restore calm and control

Fatigue and energy-conservation planning for daily life

Advice on equipment, aids and home adaptations

Gentle nature-based activities, such as forest bathing

Nutrition support to strengthen the body

Return-to-work planning for those seeking meaningful activity

Support with planning for future care, ensuring every voice is heard and respected

Charlotte Budd, Occupational Therapist at Treetops Hospice, explained: “Living with a life-limiting condition can feel overwhelming, but no one should face it without choice or support. Empower recognises the whole person, their goals, fears and hopes, and helps people focus on what’s possible, not just what’s difficult.”

Referrals to Empower are welcomed from health and social care professionals. Each referral is followed by an assessment from a Treetops clinician to ensure the programme complements existing support and care.