Treetops Hospice CEO announces retirement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Julie Heath, CEO of Treetops Hospice in Derbyshire, has announced her plans to retire in August 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie became Chief Executive of the end-of-life charity in 2018, after serving on the board of trustees for 22 years.

Treetops, based in Risley, has cared for thousands of patients and families in the local community for over 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie explained more: “During my time at Treetops, I’ve seen the hospice grow from an organisation that provided 20 hours of nursing care to patients each week, to one that provides over 22,000 hours every year.

Julie Heath, Chief Executive, Treetops Hospice

“We’ve developed vital services to meet the needs of local people, including establishing our counselling and emotional support service for children and adults, a service that is a recognised centre of excellence for bereavement support.

“It’s been a real privilege to lead a team of such dedicated, skilled, and compassionate staff and volunteers. Every day, I’ve seen the impact they make on the lives of patients and families.

“Treetops has an exciting future ahead, and I look forward to seeing it continue to grow and lead the way in the hospice sector. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruitment for Julie’s replacement is underway. Treetops Senior Leadership Team is committed to ensuring a smooth transition later this year.

Treetops Hospice, one of the leading end-of-life care charities in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families. Every year, Treetops provides vital care and support to over 2,000 people across Derbyshire.

Treetops is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need and welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate