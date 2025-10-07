Treetops Hospice announce new CEO
John brings a wealth of leadership experience from across the health and charity sectors, having most recently served as Chief Executive Officer at Hospice Isle of Man since 2023. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive at LOROS Hospice, where he led major developments in the delivery of high-quality, compassionate care and support for terminally ill patients and their families across Leicester, Leicestershire, and Rutland.
Commenting on his appointment, John Knight said: “Being from Matlock, it’s thrilling to be coming back home to Derbyshire with my family, and joining Treetops Hospice.”
He added: “Leading charities that contribute so much to their communities is, in my opinion, an immense privilege and comes with the responsibility to ensure that the highest quality care is provided in the most cost-effective way by people who are totally committed to the cause. There can be few if any better ways to be employed.”
Cheryl Webster, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Treetops Hospice, added: “We are thrilled to welcome John to Treetops Hospice. His passion for improving patient care, combined with his proven leadership and vision, will help guide the hospice into its next exciting chapter.”
Treetops Hospice provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting illnesses, as well as counselling and wellbeing services for their families and carers. The charity supports more than 2,000 people each year and relies on the generosity of local donors and volunteers to continue its vital work.
For more information about Treetops Hospice and its services, visit www.treetopshospice.org.uk