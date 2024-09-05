Tree planting at Derbyshire science company helps grow funds of much-loved hospice

A grounds maintenance company has been planting trees across Derbyshire and raised thousands of pounds for a much-loved hospice at the same time.

Shed Grounds Maintenance, which looks after the grounds of many companies including Hazelwood-based Lubrizol, embarked on its tree planting project in aid of Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospice to mark 20 years in business.

Company managing director Peter Botham said the initiative had been inspired by the ‘Queen’s Green Canopy’ project – a huge national tree planting initiative to mark the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

To celebrate its 20th birthday the company has been planting trees at 20 of its sites and making a donation each time to Ashgate Hospice.

Matt Orme, right, of Lubrizol, with Peter Botham of Shed Grounds Maintenance

Shed Grounds Maintenance has now been shortlisted for a prestigious East Midlands Chamber award in the Environmental Impact category.

Peter said many clients – including Lubrizol - had been very enthusiastic about the project and had match funded the donation, meaning thousands had now been raised for Ashgate.

Lubrizol, which is set in a beautiful former country house with lovely grounds, is now home to two silver birches planted by Shed Grounds Maintenance to replace trees felled by storm damage.

Peter explained that he had a longstanding connection with Ashgate Hospice having done some landscaping for the organisation when it first started.

“The people at Ashgate are just amazing,” he said. “Being 20 years old, we were looking to make a difference to a charity. We thought rather than just donate money to Ashgate Hospice, we’d plant a tree in our clients’ grounds and give a donation for each one. A lot of clients have matched our donation which has been great.

“We thought that tree planting was the ideal way for us to mark our 20th birthday. First of all, we all need to be doing more tree planting! Hopefully a tree is something that is going to last for many years to come. People plant trees in memory of loved ones which has also got a fitting connection with the work of the nurses at Ashgate Hospice.

“Lubrizol is located in a stunning place and it’s a brilliant place to work.”

Passionate horticulturalist Peter said silver birches had been chosen for the company’s anniversary tree planting as they are native species to the UK, having grown on this isle since the end of the last Ice Age.

Claire Hollingshurst, from Lubrizol’s charities and communities committee, said: “We were very happy when Shed Grounds Maintenance said they would like to donate two trees to us as part of their tree planting initiative for Ashgate Hospice. We work hard to maintain our beautiful grounds and we are very happy to be home to these two new silver birches, replacing other trees that we lost to this year’s storms. I hope the money raised for Ashgate Hospice will help it continue its great work.”