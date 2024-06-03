Treat Dad to a weekend getaway to celebrate Father’s Day at Gulliver’s Kingdom!
To mark Father’s Day weekend, the theme park in Matlock Bath is offering one free adult ticket with each full-paying child (over 90cm tall) on both Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.
Gully and Gilly Mouse and the gang will be there to welcome Dads and families to the resort, where they will be entertained by an array of amazing rides, shows and attractions.
What's more, for adventurous families looking to turn their visit to Gulliver’s into a weekend stay, there is a range of accommodation in its Explorers Retreat, including Pirate Cabins, Promenade Rooms, Princess or Wizard Suites and The Willows, a new modern accommodation offering inspired by Kenneth Grahame’s classic novel, Wind in the Willows.
Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom: “We love events like Father’s Day Weekend at Gulliver’s because they really epitomise what the parks are about.
"The offer gives more families the chance to relax and enjoy a lovely day, or indeed weekend, away from everyday life – and an opportunity to spoil Dad!”
Gulliver’s Kingdom was the first theme park resort in the Gulliver’s family to open in 1978 and has a host of special events lined up for the rest of this year, including Dinosaurs Unleashed on June 8 & 9, Summer Sparks Spectacular on August 31, and a Fright Fiesta for Halloween.
Visitors have more than 30 rides, attractions, shows and activities to savour, including animatronic dinosaurs, the Drop Tower, The Pirate Ship, Riggers Revenge zip line, and the brand-new Safari Kingdom area and Upside Down house.
For more information and to book your tickets, visit: https://www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk/fathers-day-weekend.