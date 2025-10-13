Travel discount scheme extended to Derbyshire Community Bank members

A successful bus travel discount scheme, run by Derbyshire County Council, is being extended to members of Derbyshire Community Bank.

This discount scheme is already on offer to businesses in the county for their staff, but now it is being extended to members of Derbyshire Community Bank for buses run by Arriva and trentbarton. The scheme offers reductions of up to 20% on bus season tickets.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Potholes, Highways and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Hill, said: “I’m pleased that we are able to extend this discount scheme to members of Derbyshire Community Bank.

“Providing cheaper fares for people to get to work or college by using this discount scheme is important in these challenging financial times, and we will do all we can to help people save money.”

Community Matters

Derbyshire Community Bank is a local, community-focused credit union. Credit unions are for everyone in the community, regardless of income. For this reason, Derbyshire Community Bank provide essential financial services to many people who would otherwise be financially excluded and susceptible to loan sharks and sub-prime lenders. Derbyshire Community Bank is ‘owned’ by the 4,000 members who save and borrow with the credit union.

Under the scheme Derbyshire Community Bank Members will be able to sign up for annual tickets on a monthly direct debit basis saving on both discounting from buying longer annual tickets and also the Employee Discount Travel Scheme offer.

Phil Cole from Derbyshire Community Bank said: “We’re proud to be part of this important initiative that puts people first and makes public transport more affordable and accessible across Derbyshire. For many of our members, buses are a vital lifeline - helping them stay connected to work, education and family.

“Being able to spread the cost of a season ticket will make a real difference, helping households manage their budgets and ease financial pressure.

“At Derbyshire Community Bank, we’re rooted in the local community and committed to improving people’s lives. This partnership with Travel Derbyshire, Arriva, and trentbarton shows what’s possible when we work together – delivering practical support that truly benefits those who need it most.”

Bus operators provide discounts to businesses and under the scheme Derbyshire County Council is matching the discount provided by the operator via its Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) which is funded by UK Government.

For more information on the scheme visit travelderbyshire.co.uk/businesses