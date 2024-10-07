Training initiative launched to help manufacturers engage with young talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Funded training courses are being offered to Chesterfield’s manufacturing and engineering sector to support recruitment and growth.

A new initiative - known as Manufacturing Futures - will teach mentoring skills to businesspeople from the sector to help firms engage with young talent. This programme will empower companies to offer more work experience opportunities, confidently take on apprentices and interns, and provide career advice to young people.

The concept emerged at a Manufacturing and Engineering Forum organised by Destination Chesterfield which identified recruitment challenges in the sector. In fact, recent data indicates that 66% of businesses attempting to recruit in the past three months have struggled to find suitable candidates.

With manufacturing comprising 8% of Chesterfield’s workforce — nearly double the national average — it's crucial to inspire and equip the next generation with the skills needed to drive local manufacturing forward.

Business, Council and Education Leaders launch Manufacturing Futures Scheme

Training sessions for new business mentors will be held in a dedicated learning space provided by United Cast Bar, with Chesterfield College hosting the sessions.

Manufacturing Futures was launched alongside the tenth edition of Made In Chesterfield, an annual festival supported by The Chesterfield College Group offering tours of local manufacturing, engineering, and construction businesses to school pupils, showcasing the diverse career opportunities available in the sector.

Ivan Fomin, Managing Director of MSE Hiller and Board Member of Destination Chesterfield, stated: “I urge all businesses in the Manufacturing and Engineering sectors to participate in this exciting new project. While progress has been made in encouraging young people to pursue STEM careers, there is still much work to be done. By equipping businesses with the skills to mentor and develop talent from local schools and colleges, we can continue to close the skills gap and ensure our local firms remain vibrant and successful.”

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and cabinet member for economic development, said: “Chesterfield has a proud tradition of engineering and manufacturing, but we need to ensure this sector can continue to grow and provide new opportunities for our residents. I’m pleased that we have been able to fund this programme as it will help people advance their careers and support our residents to take up roles in this sector in the future.

Manufacturing Futures - Businesses learn about new scheme at Chesterfield College

“Working in partnership with businesses and education providers is key to ensuring this programme is effective and provides the support the sector needs.”

The programme is funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is one of several skills programmes to receive funding which will help ensure local residents can advance their career and that the local economy can grow.

This is just one of a range of projects and initiatives which is being funded through the UKSPF, after Chesterfield Borough Council was successful in securing £2.6 million from the Government. It will fund initiatives, until 2025, which are designed to improve life for local people and support local businesses.

To get your business involved in Manufacturing Futures, go to https://www.chesterfield.ac.uk/manufacturing-futures/ for more information.

Businesses can also stay up-to-date with the latest opportunities to engage with young people by signing up to Destination Chesterfield’s skills and employability newsletter.