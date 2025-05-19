Trailblazing women’s cricket clothing brand calls for Derbyshire ambassadors

Pioneering female clothing brand, Maiden Cricket, is on the lookout for brand ambassadors in Derbyshire to step up to the wicket and help drive the future of women’s cricket.

The Maiden Ambassador Programme supports female players aged 8+ who are passionate about promoting inclusiveness and growing girls’ cricket in schools, universities, clubs and counties across the UK and further afield.

Maiden Cricket was launched in 2024 when teenage sisters, Honor and Cat Black, had grown fed up of wearing uncomfortable and ill-fitting cricket gear made solely for boys. Specifically designed for female cricketers, Maiden offers stylish, comfortable and functional clothing so players can feel, look and play their best.

Cricket players, coaches and mentors of all ages are encouraged to apply via the official website to become an ambassador. Maiden run a Rising Stars programme for up-and-coming players aged 8-18, as well as a Heroes programme for anyone aged 18 and over with a passion for the sport.

Successful applicants will receive exclusive gifts from Maiden and its partners, early access to product launches, opportunities to meet with sports and industry leaders, and the chance to participate in exciting events and activities throughout the year.

In exchange, ambassadors are asked to represent Maiden Cricket at grass-roots level, promote girls’ cricket, and help to grow the game for future generations by serving as a positive role model, both online and in-person.

Honor Black, founder at Maiden Cricket, said: “At Maiden, we firmly believe that cricket is for everyone! So many girls are put off taking part in sports because of the nature of the clothes they have to wear - either ill-fitting kit or boys’ old hand-me-downs. That’s a huge talent pool our sport is missing out on, and we want to change that.

“We’ve previously worked with England hockey star Tess Howard whose own research found that 70% of girls surveyed dropped out of sport due to clothing and related body image concerns. Her inspiring work was a game changer, and resulted in England Hockey lifting rigid policies that previously required women to wear skirts in all domestic hockey matches. These are the boundaries we want to continue breaking in partnership with our ambassadors.

“We’re so excited to kick off our Ambassador Programme, and are looking for like-minded cricket players, coaches and mentors who share our passion for promoting diversity and inclusivity, both on and off the cricket field. We can’t wait to bring on more inspirational voices to champion the Maiden mission.”

For more information on the Maiden Ambassador Programme and how to apply visit, https://maiden-cricket.co.uk/pages/heroes. For updates about Maiden Cricket, follow their socials on @maiden.cricket