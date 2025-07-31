Trailblazing across Britain: 15 ultra marathons in 15 national parks

This August, one woman is taking on a challenge unlike any other - running 50 kilometers each day across 15 consecutive days, in all 15 of the UK’s national parks. Dubbed the 50×15 Challenge, the epic journey begins on 18th August in the New Forest and concludes on 1st September in the South Downs.

The runner behind the mission is Frankie (@runningwithfrankie_), an endurance athlete and ambassador for She Strides, an all-female running community focused on building inclusive, confidence-boosting spaces for women. She’s running for a cause close to her heart: raising funds for The Alfie Nick Foundation, which supports disadvantaged children in memory of her cousin’s son.

Far more than a solo endeavor, the challenge is a celebration of movement, mental wellbeing, and the healing power of nature. Frankie’s self-funded adventure covers legendary landscapes from the dramatic peaks of Snowdonia and the wild moors of Dartmoor to the serene lakes of the Lake District and the rolling hills of the Peak District.

Running alongside the spirit of public access and the right to roam, each national park stop pays tribute to its unique heritage. Supporters are invited to walk, run, or cheer on the sidelines, adding to the sense of community that fuels every step.

Route map for the challenge

Frankie’s team will be driving across the country to help with logistics, recovery, and navigating the unpredictable British terrain. Meanwhile, she’s engaging with potential partners and brands to amplify the challenge and make each kilometer count - for movement, for mental health, and for children in need.

From the rugged trails of Exmoor to the winding waters of the Norfolk Broads, the 50×15 Challenge is more than a feat of endurance - it’s a beacon of hope, resilience, and the joy of reconnecting with the wild.

📍 For dates, routes, and information on how to get involved or donate, follow @runningwithfrankie_ and visit The Alfie Nick Foundation’s website.