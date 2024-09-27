Trading standards issue urgent warning about water beads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An urgent safety alert aimed at parents and carers has been issued to warn of the risks that water beads can pose to children and vulnerable people. Derbyshire County Council’s trading standards has backed the nationwide safety alert released by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) as the government body works to remove unsafe products from the market.

Water beads, sold under a variety of names including jelly balls, water balls, sensory beads and water crystals, are used for a variety of purposes including children’s toys, in crafting, as home décor or in floristry.

Many people buying them do not realise that they can expand to up to 400 times their original size when exposed to liquid, and if swallowed can block the gastrointestinal passage which can be serious and require surgery. They are often difficult to detect and do not show up in an x-ray.

The beads can also cause choking and have harmed children in the UK, with reports linking them to deaths overseas.

The county council’s trading standards team is advising people to follow the OPSS warning and ensure water beads are kept away from young children, and only used with older children or vulnerable adults under close supervision.

The alert advises parents and carers that if it is suspected that a water bead has been swallowed, medical help should be sought immediately.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Health and Communities Councillor Carol Hart said: “While many people may not have heard of water beads, for others, especially those with young children, they may come across them frequently, either as toys or as part of a toy, or in crafting. They may also be in the home in vases or other décor.

“While they may look pretty, the colours alone are very tempting to young children and babies and they are often small enough to be swallowed which could be incredibly serious.

“We want to make sure people are aware of the potential danger and ensure if they have these products in the home they are used safely, and no young child or vulnerable adult is using them unsupervised.”